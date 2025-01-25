  • home icon
Current champion pinned in major upset loss thanks to distraction from Motor City Machine Guns

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 25, 2025 03:21 GMT
Motor City Machine Guns
Motor City Machine Guns are former WWE Tag Team Champions (source: WWE.com)

Motor City Machine Guns caused a distraction during a match on SmackDown. This resulted in a current champion suffering a loss.

Apollo Crews has been meddling in DIY's business as he was the one who told Street Profits that it wasn't Los Garza who attacked them, but Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Last week again, Apollo Crews was involved in a backstage segment with Pretty Deadly. He told them that DIY was just stringing them along. Following this, Gargano brutally attacked the former United States Champion.

Tonight on SmackDown, Johnny Gargano and Apollo Crews competed in a singles match. During the match, Motor City Machine Guns came down to the ring which momentarily distracted Gargano thereby allowing Crews to roll him up for the win.

MCMG came out to neutralize the impact of Ciampa who was distracting Crews and was being a constant threat to the latter.

It will be interesting to see if Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley will get a shot at the WWE Tag Team Title soon.

Edited by Debottam Saha
