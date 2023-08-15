Current champion pushing for his own wing in a physical WWE Hall of Fame

There has been plenty of speculation over the years that a physical WWE Hall of Fame was in the works, but nothing has materialized. If it ever comes true, Seth Rollins wants his own wing filled with many of his outfits over the years.

In an appearance on The Cheap Heat podcast [H/T Wrestling Inc.] back in 2021, Triple H confirmed that there were plans to build a physical Hall of Fame. It was supposed to be in Orlando, but the associated costs were too much for the company at the time.

Regardless of the company's current plan for their physical Hall of Fame, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion wants his own wing. Rollins told GQ Magazine that he donates most of his colorful outfits to WWE's warehouse.

"The stuff I can’t give to Goodwill, if I don't know where to get rid of it, I send it to the archives," Rollins said. "Just because, you never know. I think at some point in the future there's a market for a physical WWE Hall of Fame, and I'm lobbying for my own wing."

Seth Rollins has had many different outfits throughout his career. Taking inspiration from many pop culture icons to becoming The Drip God of wrestling. His fashion has reached the mainstream media, which bodes well for his legacy.

What is Seth Rollins up to in WWE at the moment?

Over the last few months, Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor multiple times. Their feud finally ended at SummerSlam, and it seems like he has a fresh opponent after last week's episode of RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Rollins after teaming up with Cody Rhodes to defeat The Judgment Day. Nakamura took out The Visionary with a kick to his forehead in the closing moments of the show. The King of Strong Style is set to address the attack on the upcoming episode of RAW. He will likely get a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, possibly at Payback.

Rollins has been a workhorse for the past few years and continuously puts together good matches against his fellow stars. A feud with Nakamura certainly feels fresh, and fans are likely looking forward to it.

