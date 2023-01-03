Current champion on RAW suffers brutal beatdown as Bray Wyatt makes his presence felt 

The RAW Women's Title match between champion Bianca Belair and challenger Alexa Bliss had its fair share of shenanigans as Bray Wyatt played a part in it. The champion suffered a brutal beatdown in the process.

Alexa Bliss has been showcasing signs of transitioning to the dark side for the past few weeks. She hit Belair with a vase on the previous live episode of RAW while also opening up on her former alliance with The Eater of Worlds.

While the match followed normal proceedings, Bray Wyatt made his presence felt via a puppet figure sitting at ringside, wearing a mask. This would prove to be a distraction for Bliss, who was completely taken aback by the appearance of the figure.

The crowd roared as the titantron cracked before revealing Wyatt's Firefly logo. This sent Bliss into a frenzy, and she ended up assaulting the referee, getting herself disqualified in the process.

Things didn't end here, however. The Goddess would lay a beatdown on the RAW Women's Champion, leaving an open end to the feud that was supposed to reach its culmination tonight.

Bianca Belair stated that her relationship with Alexa Bliss is completely done, and it has only worsened due to this. It will be interesting to see how Wyatt's presence continues to affect and control Alexa Bliss.

