Current champion reacts to JD McDonagh's injury update after WWE RAW; sends a two-word message

JD McDonagh was involved in a horrific spot during The Judgment Day's tag team championship match against The War Raiders on RAW. In the show's aftermath, the Irishman provided an update on his status, which caught Ivar's attention.

McDonagh and Finn Balor previously lost the WWE World Tag Team Championship to The War Raiders. Amid Balor's absence from television, The Irish Ace teamed up with Dominik Mysterio in hopes of bringing the title back to The Judgment Day camp.

Dominik and McDonagh were unsuccessful in winning the title. To make matters worse, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion broke his ribs, sidelining him from in-ring action for a few months.

Ivar reacted to McDonagh's tweet with a two-word message. The reigning World Tag Team Champion broke character to pay his respect to The Irish Ace.

"All RESPECT," wrote Ivar.

JD McDonagh provided an update on his condition after WWE RAW

JD McDonagh's table bump from Monday Night RAW had the WWE Universe concerned. The Judgment Day member seemingly collapsed backstage after his and Dominik Mysterio's tag team match against The War Raiders.

On X/Twitter, McDonagh confirmed he was injured and disclosed that he was expected to be sidelined for a couple of months. As a result, he would miss the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

"First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit," wrote McDonagh.

With McDonagh out of action, The Judgment Day remains without the services of two members, including Finn Balor. The former Universal Champion has been absent from television since his loss to Damian Priest in a Street Fight on RAW.

