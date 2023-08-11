Current champion reacts to being left out of list of WWE titleholders

WWE has a huge list of title holders at the moment, from the likes of Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion and Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Recently, one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green, reacted to being left out of the list of titleholders.

On the July 17 episode of RAW, Chelsea and Sonya Deville went in a bout against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles and came out victorious. They are now the current Women's Tag Team Champions. Since then, Green has been vocal about getting recognition for her championship.

Recently, WrestleLamia took to Twitter, posted a photo of current titleholders in WWE, and forgot to add the Women's Tag Team Champions. They asked if these titleholders are the best we have seen.

"Our current WWE Champions. Is this the best we've seen for a while?" WrestleLamia on Twitter.

Chelsea Green quickly noticed this and reacted to the post, indicating that she and Sonya were missing from the photo.

"Lol okay," Chelsea wrote on Twitter.

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green seemingly found a new partner as Sonya Deville is out injured

It was reported that Sonya Deville had suffered a torn ACL during her match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. She will be out for months as an ACL injury takes time to heal properly.

Since then, Chelsea Green has been looking for a new partner, she recently took to social media to find one, and it seems like she has found a new teammate. Karmen Petrovic of NXT expressed her desire to team up with the champion, and Chelsea immediately said yes.

Fans want to see the duo work together till Sonya Deville is out injured. Only time will tell if the Stamford-based promotion will make the team official.

