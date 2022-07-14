"Most fun I've ever had" - Current champion reacts to a major accomplishment after she surpasses Charlotte Flair's title reign 

Mandy Rose has commented on surpassing Charlotte Flair's reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

She has held the title for 260+ days and successfully defended it once again on this week's edition of NXT 2.0, beating Roxanne Perez to secure a hard-fought win.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Rose explained how surreal it was for her to surpass Flair's reign as the NXT Women's Champion. She also detailed her experience since returning to the former black-and-gold brand that she was previously part of.

"I thought about it yesterday when I was sitting, getting ready for my match and I was like, 'Wow, who would've thought Mandy Rose passed Charlotte Flair's NXT reign?' I feel like, I go back and think about the times, you know, my times on RAW and SmackDown but I have to say, I'm having the most fun I've ever had in NXT. You know, obviously not only because I'm the champ but for many other reasons. You know, helping the other women out here, kind of giving back a little bit too. Obviously, I'm the veteran here." said Mandy Rose [50:20-50:56]

Alexa Bliss recently broke character to praise Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss recently praised her former on-screen rival Charlotte Flair. During an interview on BT Sport, the former RAW Women's Champion described her relationship with The Queen and former WWE star Mojo Rawley.

Bliss noted that the trio mostly traveled to shows together and became a close group.

"We [Alexa and Charlotte] were starting around the same time. Charlotte definitely took me under her wing, Alexa said. She would let me ride the shows with her and Mojo [Rawley]. I would ride to the shows with them and we became a very close group. I was really happy that one of my debut matches was against Charlotte. It was kind of like a little full-circle moment."

Flair has been absent from WWE TV since her "I Quit" Match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. It is to be seen when she will return to action.

