Current champion reacts to Ricochet recreating their spot with Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble

Current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes has given his take on Ricochet doing a similar spot from their Worlds Collide match with Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble.

Hayes defended the NXT North American Championship against Ricochet at last year's Worlds Collide event. The two high-flying superstars had an amazing spot during the match wherein they collided mid-air. Ricochet would do something similar with Paul at this year's Royal Rumble match.

In an exclusive interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK, Hayes reacted to Ricochet's spot with the popular social media personality. The reigning NXT Champion praised both stars for doing the high-risk move in one of the biggest events of the year.

"Ricochet's a great talent and he's one of the best in the world," Hayes said. "I think I had to prove to a lot of people that I could hang with the best in the world. .. I knew it was gonna happen. I saw them eyeing each other. I said, 'That looked familiar.' But they did it differently, and I don’t blame them because that's Logan Paul and he’s super athletic. Credit to both them."

Carmelo Hayes also discussed the possibility of wrestling Logan Paul down the line. Hayes expects to match up with Paul in the future as it's one of the many dream matches the WWE Universe wants to see.

Logan Paul comments on memorable spot with Ricochet

In an episode of his Impaulsive podcast three months ago, Logan Paul discussed his viral spot with Ricochet in the Royal Rumble. Paul explained that he hit his head on the mat after the mid-air collision because he didn't bump properly.

"Nina, my girlfriend, was worried for me because I hit my head," Paul said. "Cause we were all making jokes about it, cause I will like stuttering over my words, saying sh*t twice. I told her, 'I just have to tuck my chin' and then every wrestler I walked past on the way out was like, 'Tuck your chin, buddy.' And then she was like, 'This is a thing and you knew it was a thing and you didn't do it, you moron.'"

Paul has been a revelation for WWE ever since he signed with them last year. He's been in just five matches, but has impressed in all of them. There's even a suggestion for Paul to win the Money in the Bank briefcase this coming July.

