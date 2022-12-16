One-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Xavier Woods, has reacted to a recent post about Roman Reigns surpassing three years without being pinned in WWE.

The last time The Head of the Table lost a singles match via pinfall was against Baron Corbin at the TLC premium live event in December 2019. Since then, he has defeated countless stars, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Goldberg, and Drew McIntyre, among others.

He did lose via disqualification at the Royal Rumble earlier this year when he collided with Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

After the WWE on BT Sport Twitter account sent out a tweet announcing that it's been three years since Roman Reigns lost a match, Xavier Woods responded with a GIF of Jack Black nodding from the 2006 movie Nacho Libre.

On the November 12, 2021, episode of SmackDown, The Head of the Table's match against Xavier Woods ended in DQ following interference from The Usos, but the result was later changed to a no-contest.

Which superstar could challenge Roman Reigns next for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

After defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 Night Two to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Tribal Chief has successfully defended it against numerous stars, including Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul.

Roman Reigns has been a world champion in WWE for two years, which is an unprecedented milestone. It has been rumored that he could defend the title against The Rock and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

The Royal Rumble is only a few weeks to go, and the match will determine his opponent for The Show of Shows.

Other names that Roman Reigns hasn't faced yet include AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Sheamus, and Karrion Kross. It'll be interesting to see who will challenge him next.

