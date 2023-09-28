Current champion reacts to statement from Bronson Reed following WWE RAW

A current champion has reacted to Bronson Reed's message following WWE RAW.

The Australian sensation has been very impressive the past two weeks on the red brand. Last week, Reed demolished Chad Gable of Alpha Academy in a singles match. Gable was coming off of a great bout against Intercontinental Champion Gunther but was no match for Reed on RAW.

Otis attempted to get revenge for his tag team partner and battled Reed in a singles match this past Monday night. Reed was impressive once again and picked up the pinfall victory after connecting with the Tsunami Splash.

Earlier today, Bronson Reed took to Instagram to send a message after his victory over Otis on RAW. The 35 referred to the match as a "hoss fight" and noted that the fans loved it.

"HOSS FIGHT. You SICKOS love it! #WWERAW #WWE #BIG #BRONSONREED," he wrote.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther seemingly agreed with Reed's comments as he liked his post on Instagram as seen in the image below.

The Intercontinental Champion liked Reed's post after RAW.

Bronson Reed reveals why he returned to WWE

Bronson Reed was released by the company in 2021 but was brought back by Triple H last year.

Reed interfered in a Ladder match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis last December. He helped The A-Lister pick up the victory, but then the two superstars went their separate ways.

During a recent interview with The Inner Sanctum, Reed shared that he has a great relationship with Triple H and wants to be a part of the big events the company has to offer.

“It was definitely something I had to think about. I do have a great relationship with Hunter (Triple H) and I think the world of him and his vision and how he sees professional wrestling and what he’s doing with WWE. That definitely did persuade me to come back... I was on the precipice of being something really big with New Japan Pro Wrestling. But at the same time, I was also that in WWE before I stepped away and I didn’t get to do things like WrestleMania or SummerSlam," he said.

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed is a former NXT North American Champion but has not been able to capture a title on the main roster so far. It will be interesting to see if the big man goes after a title soon on RAW as he continues to dominate.

Would you like to see Reed and Gunther have a feud over the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.