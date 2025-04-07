Current champion responds to Bayley's "cheeky" message ahead of upcoming title match

Bayley sent a "cheeky" message ahead of her upcoming title match. A current champion has now responded to her message.

Lyra Valkyria has shown a lot of potential ever since she moved to the main roster. She had a good showing in the Queen of the Ring tournament but came up short. However, that was not the case when she competed in a tournament for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She won the tournament and became the first ever Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Since becoming champion, Lyra Valkyria has defended the title against all challengers. Her most recent title defense took place on the March 24, 2025, episode of RAW against Raquel Rodriguez. After she won the match, Raquel and Liv Morgan ambushed her. However, Bayley came out to make the save.

Following this, Lyra stated that The Role Model was the only one to beat her since she became champion, and hence, she had a point to prove against her. She then volunteered to put her title on the line against The Role Model next week on RAW.

Ahead of this title match, Bayley took to social media to confirm that there would be no hard feelings when she won. Lyra responded by calling her message a bit "cheeky."

"bit cheeky this, huh. 🤨"

Check out her tweet here:

Vince Russo criticized Lyra Valkyria and Bayley's storyline

With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, the card for both nights of the show is almost set. However, one title match that may not be taking place at The Show of Shows is the Women's Intercontinental Championship. This has upset a former WWE writer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized WWE's decision to have Lyra defend her title on RAW instead of WrestleMania 41.

"Isn't it kind of late to do something with only two weeks left, man? What are you gonna book in two weeks, man? You know what I mean? [Lyra Valkyria] gets jumped by somebody. What else are you gonna book in two weeks?" Russo questioned. [From 35:04 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Bayley will be able to defeat Lyra Valkyria on the red brand.

