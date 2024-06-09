Current champion reveals important advice from CM Punk

CM Punk has made several appearances on WWE's developmental brand following his return to the Stamford-based company, offering invaluable advice to the youngsters on the roster. NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently shared an important piece of advice she received from The Best in the World.

The 22-year-old has been an integral part of the roster since her debut in 2022. She won the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver in April. Perez and fellow performer Cora Jade have been vocal about sharing a good relationship with former WWE Champion Punk.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Perez revealed a piece of important advice she received from CM Punk. The NXT star recalled the former World Champion asking her to stop looking at her X (formerly Twitter) feed. The Second City Saint further pointed out that what the fans had to say didn't matter.

"I'm like, I'm scrolling on Twitter, and he like leans back, and he sees what I'm doing on my phone, and he goes, 'Stop looking at that. Stop looking at that. It doesn't matter what they say. It doesn't matter if they love you. It doesn't matter if they hate you. You keep on going out there and doing what you do and proving to everyone why you are in this. You are in the spot that you are in,'" she said.

Roxanne Perez stressed how the advice helped open her eyes and steer her in the right direction when dealing with social media or what other people thought of her.

"That literally was just like very eye-opening, especially coming from someone like him that has done so much in the wrestling business. Clearly he doesn't give a damn about what anybody thinks about him. At 22-years-old it's obviously a little hard to not, like, kind of social media is everything for us, right? I have him to be able to give me that advice and and steer me in the right direction," Perez stated. [H/T: Fightful]

CM Punk is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Drew McIntyre

CM Punk was forced out of in-ring action after he injured his triceps while receiving a Future Shock DDT at the hands of Drew McIntyre during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

The former AEW star, however, has made several appearances especially targeting The Scottish Warrior. Punk attacked McIntyre after the latter defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, which allowed Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The two have continued to build on their rivalry since, despite CM Punk not being medically cleared to compete inside the squared circle.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland on June 15. It remains to be seen if CM Punk will make an appearance to cost The Scottish Warrior the title one more time.