"Something that is unforgettable" - Current champion reveals Mandy Rose's backstage reaction after her slip at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke competed in a Tag Team Turmoil match. While making their entrance, Rose suffered an embarrassing moment as she slipped on the ramp. Rose's former tag team partner recently reflected on the former's backstage reaction following the match.

While speaking on Ring The Belle, Dana Brooke admitted that she had no idea Mandy Rose had slipped, and that she thought the WWE Universe was cheering for them.

"Oh my gosh. That entrance [at WrestleMania 37] was epic,'' said Brooke. ''It was the first time that we’ve had [a] live audience in almost two years with WrestleMania (...) I had no idea she [Mandy Rose] fell so I’m telling you from my vision and my perspective, right? So we make our entrance, we come to the top of the ramp, we strike a pose and we start strutting our stuff and all of a sudden, I hear the audience roar and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is electrifying’ so I’m like oh, go Dana, go Dana and I’m strutting extra hard.'' (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Brooke then gave an insight into what happened backstage following the entrance and how they carried the energy over into future shows.

''Post-match happens and we’re backstage and she goes, ‘I fell. Dana, I fell, I slipped.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ She’s like, ‘I fell’ and then it all clicked. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s why the audience was going crazy.’ (...) I thought they were loving us (...) And we kind of carried it onto Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown (...) we always try to make a negative into a positive," continued Brooke.

Mandy Rose is currently working on NXT 2.0

During her time on the main roster, Mandy Rose worked alongside some of the biggest names the WWE main roster had to offer. Her partnership with Dana Brooke added energy and flair to the WWE women's tag team division.

However, Rose has made her way back to NXT and is currently enjoying her first-ever title reign in the company. The leader of Toxic Attraction is the current NXT Women's Champion and formed her very own faction on the brand.

Rose's Toxic Attraction stable currently consists of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and together the duo are enjoying their first reign as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

