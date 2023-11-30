Current champion reveals one of the hardest parts of working for WWE

Being a WWE Superstar is certainly not an easy job. A current champion recently revealed one of the hardest parts of being a performer in the Stamford-based company.

The name in question is Ilja Dragunov. The NXT Champion is currently having the best phase of his run with the wrestling promotion. Ilja has been involved in great matches, one after the other, ever since his return in September 2022. He is set to defend his title against Baron Corbin at NXT Deadline next month.

During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, the 30-year-old shed light on one of the most difficult parts of being a WWE Superstar. He revealed how coming to a new country all alone has been very tough on him. He further stated that he misses his son desperately. Despite all the hardships, Dragunov motivates himself every day to keep pushing forward.

"It is a complicated time for me because I am a family person. And coming over alone, have this entire change of my life, is definitely not easy for me. But I was always the kind of person since the very beginning of my life that I always had the skill to motivate myself...I give myself this inside motivation every day. Even being alone, even feel solitude. Even like missing my son desperately, I know what I am doing this for and my reasons are so powerful, they push me every single day," Ilja Dragunov said. [1:00:50 onwards]

WWE legend Bully Ray praises Ilja Dragunov after match against Carmelo Hayes

Ilja Dragunov defeated Carmelo Hayes at No Mercy to win the NXT Championship. He then defended his title against the same superstar at Halloween Havoc a month later.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio after Halloween Havoc, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray appreciated both superstars for putting on a show. The former WWE Tag Team Champion believes that Ilja's ability to come across as believable makes him a top star.

"Ilja makes everything he does believable. I believe that this smaller-in-stature man is trying to hit you with everything he has, and I bet you he is bringing it with just about everything he has. He's got great chemistry with Carmelo. You mentioned the word that I love the most, the struggle. Everything should not look perfect. You should be struggling to get to moves, should be struggling to get to your feet. Should be struggling at all times to win and that struggle is shown on your face. Great match by the both of them, great chemistry, enjoyable," Bully Ray said.

