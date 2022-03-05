"That is wild to me" - Current champion reveals the possibility of Ric Flair returning to WWE

Charlotte Flair recently commented on her father Ric Flair’s possible WWE return. The Nature Boy was let go by the company a few months back. However, The Queen isn't completely ruling out a potential WWE return for Flair.

In an interview with Hot 97, the SmackDown Women’s Champion reflected on how some of the biggest names have left the business only to eventually make a return.

The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion also mentioned that she has seen people come back, even the ones she never thought would return in the first place.

“Everyone comes and goes, it’s one of those businesses where you never know. I’ve seen people come back that we never thought would come back,” said Flair. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Charlotte's dad has always been regarded as one of the most influential superstars of all time. The former multi-time world champion has always been prominent to the business, despite having retired from in-ring competition several years ago.

“I mean, especially with somebody like my dad, who has been part of the industry for what, 50+ years? To say that maybe he’s never going to be back, that is wild to me,” said Flair. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Flair added that considering that The Nature Boy has worked in the industry for more than 50 years, the thought of him not coming back sounds wild to her.

Charlotte Flair highlighted how she is different from her father Ric Flair

During the same conversation, Charlotte Flair spoke about how she is different from her father, Ric Flair. She revealed that she is someone who doesn’t let people see what she is thinking, whereas her dad is very vocal about everything.

The Queen added that she has tried to control what The Nature Boy says, but realized that she can’t. According to Flair, it’s not in her hands whether her dad would be a cheerleader or if he is going to say something.

“I don’t let people know what I am thinking, whether I am bothered or unbothered. And my dad is a lot more vocal. I’ve tried to control that, and I realize that I can’t. So, whether my dad is my biggest cheerleader or, he is going to say what he’s going to say, and I can’t persuade him any other way,” said Flair. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

It will be interesting to see if The Queen's prediction regarding her father's return is true or not. Would you like to watch Ric Flair on WWE again? Comment down your thoughts below.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell