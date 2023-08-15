Current Champion's elbow potentially re-injured after assault by The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is a united front again after embracing at the end of RAW. The main event saw Cody Rhodes defeat Finn Balor, but a brutal assault was launched, and a current Champion even got re-injured.

After Cody Rhodes picked up the win over Finn Balor, The Judgment Day began a post-match assault, with Sami Zayn coming in for the save. Although the latter had already won earlier by defeating JD McDonagh, it was the 33-year-old star who was the big difference-maker as he targeted Zayn's injured elbow.

As a result of that, Sami Zayn has seemingly re-injured his elbow thanks to Judgment Day.

Although Balor was technically on the receiving end of a pin for the third time in less than two weeks, it seems like his issues with Damian Priest have been put aside for the time being.

There was an undeniable tension between Balor and Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest, with the latter costing Balor the World Heavyweight Title twice. However, Cody Rhodes couldn't handle the power of five people, even with Zayn's help.

After RAW went off the air, Sami Zayn expressed his gratitude towards the city of Winnipeg.

