Current champion's injury confirmed on WWE RAW; opponents demand titles are stripped off them

Things didn't go exactly to plan this week on WWE RAW. The promotion had to change plans for the show due to an injury.

Originally, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Unfortunately, an injury to Morgan led to the match not taking place.

The injury was first reported earlier in the day. Adam Pearce confirmed the same on RAW while being confronted by Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

The two women felt robbed of their shot at the Women's Tag Team Titles and demanded that Rodriguez and Morgan forfeit the championship as they could not defend it. Deville said that since she was a former member of management, it felt like the only thing to do.

Adam Pearce denied and refused the demands. He said that they would get their shot once Morgan returns from her injury.

In the meantime, the heat between Rodriguez and the two challengers came to a head, with Raquel challenging Chelsea Green to a match on RAW. The two will face each other tonight, but this will be a singles match and, naturally, not for the title.

We at Sportskeeda wish Liv Morgan a fast recovery from her injury.

