Current Champion's undefeated streak comes to an end on WWE SmackDown

Gunther was able to retain his Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania this past weekend when he came out on top against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

This week on SmackDown, Imperium took on The Brawling Brutes to open the show. It appears that Sheamus could be about to step back into the title picture after he was able to secure a win for his team.

Gunther is undefeated in singles matches on the main roster, but he has been defeated in tag team matches over the past few months.

The last time Gunther and Imperium lost a six-man tag team match came back in January when they were part of RAW is XXX.

The trio were defeated by the team of Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins 75 days ago, which is the last time they were pinned.

Gunther recently opened up about wanting to hold the WWE Intercontinental Championship until WrestleMania 40. It is feasible for The Ring General, who has dominated the company since being promoted last year.

Despite Imperium's streak as a tag team coming to an end, Gunther has managed to retain his streak. He remains undefeated as a singles star on WWE's main roster.

