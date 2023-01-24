It was the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW, and it also was the go-home show before the 2023 Royal Rumble. And what a show it was! We saw the return of several legends and incredible title matches and segments.

It wasn't all perfect, however, as the show had a dip in quality after an incredible first hour. But perhaps that should be a lesson to WWE about the importance of pacing a show well.

Either way, here are the ups and downs of the 30th anniversary of RAW:

#3. Best: The Tribal Court segment on RAW

The Tribal Court segment may have been one of the greatest segments in the history of Monday Night RAW, and we're not exaggerating. The drama, the tension, the storytelling, and everything about this was pro wrestling perfection. They say that when pro wrestling is good, there's nothing better than it - and this is the perfect example of why.

Paul Heyman made his case against Sami Zayn using five examples, and Roman Reigns was stunned when a disappointed Sami made no defense. He ordered Solo Sikoa to take him out, but as he was about to do it, Jey Uso stopped him in the biggest twist of the segment.

Jey Uso, who spent months advocating against Sami Zayn, was the one who came to his defense - putting a series of five videos to prove that he was right for The Bloodline.

As a result, Roman Reigns left Sami off the hook for now, and the embrace of Zayn and Jey Uso was an emotional one. This was arguably an all-time great segment and storyline.

#2. Worst: The repeated burial of Sonya Deville

The way Sonya Deville is being treated, you would think she rubbed someone backstage the wrong way. There has never been a title challenger in recent memory who has lesser legitimacy than Deville.

While RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair confronted Charlotte Flair, her rumored WrestleMania opponent this year, Sonya Deville came out. The Queen goaded her into facing the RAW Women's Champion, and it was no surprise that Belair defeated her with relative ease.

The repeated burial of Sonya Deville is an absolute "worst" for us.

#2. Best: An epic RAW Tag Team Title match

The reason for the epic first hour was the Bloodline. After the incredible Tribal Court segment, The Usos were set to defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

Jimmy Uso suffered a storyline injury, and Adam Pearce said that since he couldn't compete, they would have to forfeit the match and titles. Sami Zayn willingly stepped in, and Pearce allowed it as he did with The Judgment Day a few weeks ago in the Gauntlet Match.

We love a bit of consistency, and once Sami Zayn entered, the pace picked up immediately. It was the match of the night and had the crowd on the edge of their seats throughout as Sami Zayn and Jey Uso retained the RAW Tag Team Titles.

#1. Worst: The waste of a cage

WWE wasted the advertised steel cage match on RAW 30. Becky Lynch was set to face Bayley in a match that was likely to end their feud. Instead, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai entered the cage before the match started and locked it from the inside - assaulting Big Time Becks and leading to the match being called off.

A report stated that the Tribal Court segment going on for long led to WWE forcibly making changes, and the steel cage match not happening was one of them. It's a shame because these are two high-profile superstars, and it could have been a great match.

#1. Best: NOT burying younger talent on a legends-centric show

Triple H played things very smartly when it came to the legends. In the Vince McMahon era, the likes of Imperium would have simply been taken out by DX and run away.

Instead, Triple H ensured that if any talent was losing or getting attacked, it would be in the hands of younger and current stars.

The Undertaker assisting Bray Wyatt instead of attacking LA Knight was one example of that, and DX admitted they were too old to take on Imperium.

