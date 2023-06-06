Current champion says the WWE Universe does not realize that in order to "demand" the opportunity, it took years of struggle

While Roman Reigns, Gunther, and even Austin Theory are on lengthy title reigns, a few other WWE stars have managed to disrupt the hierarchy. This includes Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

After dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in December 2022, Ronda Rousey was rumored for a run with tag team gold alongside her longtime friend Shayna Baszler. The ex-UFC star even called out WWE's creative team several times over the last few months regarding the lack of depth in the women's tag team division.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Shayna Baszler shared her feelings on winning the belts on Monday Night RAW, outlasting six other women:

"That moment at the end of the match where I crawl back in the ring, and we're hugging was a real emotional moment," Shayna Baszler said. "When we think back to trying to pay for enough food to eat throughout the week and still make weight and living on the beach in Venice." [H/T: TMZ Sports]

Wrestling Unseen @wrestlingunseen Was there a better team to win the women's tag team titles on #WWERaw last night, other than Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey? Was there a better team to win the women's tag team titles on #WWERaw last night, other than Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey? https://t.co/EUik6UQJpi

The 42-year-old WWE Superstar then explained that the journey so far was filled with obstacles:

"I don't think people really understand how much we had to fight for this," Baszler said. "Maybe that's something for a book in the future. It's not like it's been easy. It's not like this is just handed to us. We had to fight and claw and demand for this opportunity."

With Liv Morgan out of action due to a torn shoulder, both she and Raquel Rodriguez likely will not be contending for the titles they never lost. It remains to be seen which team will step up to The Baddest Champions on the Planet.

Ronda Rousey put her foot down for a WWE Tag Team Championship run

During a recent interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, Shayna Baszler revealed how the former UFC stars managed to get higher-ups to agree to their Women's Tag Team Championship run:

“Ronda is Ronda, right. She’s been main title, she main-evented WrestleMania. She still gets one of the loudest pops when we walk out. This was something she demanded. We’d been asking for it forever, but she finally put her foot down and went to the office and said, ‘Listen, we’ve been asking for this forever. You keep telling us, ‘After, after, after this [and] this.’ I honestly don’t know if she hadn’t done that, if they ever would have got to it," Baszler said.

The Queen of Spades also believes that it is a career-defining moment to rule the WWE women's tag team division alongside Ronda Rousey. She said nothing is better than doing everything she has done alongside her best friend.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes