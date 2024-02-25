Current champion seen calling The Rock a "lazy motherfu**er", spotted out of character

The Rock missed out on the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. Current WWE Superstar and one-half of the tag team champions, Finn Balor, was seen taking a jibe at The Great One.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, The Great One made headlines after slapping Cody Rhodes and cussing at Triple H. He went on to join forces with The Bloodline and is expected to play a major role in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL.

During Balor's time in Australia, he was seen in public with Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, the two superstars who challenged The Judgment Day for the tag team championships.

In the same video, Balor was asked about The Rock's status for Elimination Chamber: Perth, to which The Judgment Day member responded by calling the latter a "lazy motherfu**er."

Check out Balor's jibe at the Bloodline member here.

Seth Rollins called out The Rock for a dream match at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins has seemingly sided with Cody Rhodes in his war against The Bloodline. The World Heavyweight Champion also called out The Rock for a match at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking in an interview with Submission Radio, The Visionary stated the following:

“I don’t know how the cards are gonna fall. I don’t know which way the chips are gonna go. I’m open to doing whatever is gonna be the best, right? Whatever is gonna be the biggest thing we can possibly do. I really want to give this championship the showcase that it deserves, and if that means pulling double duty, if that means putting it on the line against The Rock or Roman or whoever, I don’t care. I don’t care what it is. I want to give this thing what it deserves. I want to prop it up as much as possible. But I also want to do the biggest possible thing we can do. So we’ll see how this thing plays out, man. There’s tons of different ways it could go, and I’m stoked to see what the ride’s gonna look like."

During The Grayson Waller Effect segment at the Elimination Chamber: Perth PLE, The Great One was challenged to a match by Cody Rhodes.

What are your thoughts on Balor's comment on The People's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.