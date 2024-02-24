Current champion calls out The Rock for major WrestleMania match

A current champion has called out The Rock for a potential WrestleMania dream match ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Brahma Bull returned to the company and seemingly was handed Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania 40. However, the WWE Universe had an overwhelmingly negative reaction to the decision, and the promotion decided to change its plans.

Cody Rhodes has announced that he will be facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The Rock responded by slapping The American Nightmare in the face at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference and has turned heel as well.

Speaking with Submission Radio, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins suggested a dream match against The Rock at WrestleMania 40. The Visionary said he wanted to bring as much attention to the title as possible and suggested a dream match against The Great One.

“I don’t know how the cards are gonna fall. I don’t know which way the chips are gonna go. I’m open to doing whatever is gonna be the best, right? Whatever is gonna be the biggest thing we can possibly do. I really want to give this championship the showcase that it deserves, and if that means pulling double duty, if that means putting it on the line against The Rock or Roman or whoever, I don’t care. I don’t care what it is. I want to give this thing what it deserves. I want to prop it up as much as possible. But I also want to do the biggest possible thing we can do. So we’ll see how this thing plays out, man. There’s tons of different ways it could go, and I’m stoked to see what the ride’s gonna look like," he said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Seth Rollins on The Rock returning to WWE

Seth Rollins has disclosed that he has never been in the position to walk into WrestleMania as champion and is excited to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Rollins said he is excited to be in the middle of the plans for WrestleMania and to be walking into the premium live event as the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins also took a shot at The Rock for "talking his smack" following his return to the company.

"I've never taken a World Title into WrestleMania, so I'm stoked to be not in the chamber and just watching six guys tear each other apart to get a shot at my title and at me in a marquee match on the biggest show in the history of our industry. So, I love it. And then you've got The Rock back here talking his smack, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes. I mean, we are in the middle of one of the greatest runs in the history of our industry and I am psyched to be dead smack in the middle of it," he said. [From 00:38 - 01:04]

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023. It will be interesting to see who challenges The Visionary for the title at WrestleMania 40.

Would you like to see The Rock vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

