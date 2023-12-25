Seth Rollins reaches major milestone as World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins has just crossed a major milestone as World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins became the World Heavyweight Champion when he defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions. Since winning the title, Rollins has proven himself to be a fighting champion. He has left no stone unturned to defend his title against some of the top contenders.

Even with a bad back, Rollins' determination to defend his title has been rather inspiring. He hasn't taken the easy way out and stepped down as champion. He has faced numerous challengers to his title, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso. Not to mention the fact that Priest is always lurking in the shadows with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

As The Visionary gets set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE DAY 1, he has just crossed an important milestone in his reign.

Rollins has now crossed the 200 day mark as World Heavyweight Champion. His impressive title reign is now at 212 days and counting.

Seth Rollins achieved another incredible milestone this year

If fans had any doubt who the real workhorse in WWE this year has been, then Seth's incredible feat of wrestling in every single premium live event this year should clear those doubts.

Starting at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, and concluding at Survivor Series, Rollins is the only WWE Superstar to have competed in all the PLEs of 2023.

He was part of the Royal Rumble Match, Elimination Chamber Match, WarGames Match, and also won the World Heavyweight Championship this year.

".@WWERollins closes 2023 as the only @WWE Superstar to have been on every PPV of the calendar year."

Rollins has once again proven why he is one of the best and most popular WWE Superstars in the company.

