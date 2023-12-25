Seth Rollins ends 2023 with stunning record: All you need to know about the World Heavyweight Champion's immense exploits

Seth Rollins currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE. For those unaware, The Visionary became the inaugural champion at Night of Champions against AJ Styles in May 2023. Since then, Rollins has triumphed in multiple high-profile and anticipated title defenses, defeating formidable opponents like Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor during his reign.

Approaching the end of the year 2023, recent statistics highlight the hard work and dedication of the World Heavyweight Champion. According to these stats, Seth Rollins is the only WWE Superstar who has participated in every premium live event this year, starting from Royal Rumble 2023 and concluding at Survivor Series WarGames.

Notably, The Visionary has competed inside the Elimination Chamber structure, in traditional Royal Rumble matches, and within the WarGames structure.

You can see all Seth Rollins premium live event matches of this year below:

30-men traditional Rumble match at Royal Rumble, January 2023

Inside Elimination Chamber at Elimination Chamber, February 2023

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40

Seth vs. Omos at Backlash, May 7, 2023

Rollins vs. AJ Styles inaugural World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions, May 27, 2023

Seth (c) vs. Finn Balor for World title at Money in the Bank, July 2023

Seth (c) vs. Finn Balor for World title at SummerSlam 2023

Rollins (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura For World Heavyweight title at Payback, September 2023

Seth (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the World title at Fastlane, October 2023

The Visionary (c) vs. Drew McIntyre title match at Crown Jewel, November 4, 2023

Team Cody Rhodes (Seth, Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn ) vs. the Judgment Day - WarGames match at Survivor Series, November 26, 2023.

Being the sole star to achieve this historic feat in the year is commendable. Additionally, Seth recently surpassed 200 days as the World Champion on the red brand.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in 2024 after The Visionary had an incredible year in 2023.

Seth Rollins is already announced for his first title defense in 2024

As we approach 2024, WWE has already confirmed the first title defense for The Visionary, as Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the Scottish Warrior in a title bout at WWE Day 1 RAW.

WWE Day 1 is a special theme for Monday Night RAW, marking the first edition of the red brand in 2024 and part of New Year's Knockout.

Previously, Rollins managed to secure victory against Drew McIntyre. However, this time, McIntyre, in his villainous character, will challenge the World Champion. It will be intriguing to see who will emerge as the winner in this match.

