Female veteran takes a shot at The Rock and Roman Reigns; blasts WWE following SmackDown

The ending of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown was divisive, at the very least, as The Rock came face to face with Roman Reigns. This happened after Cody Rhodes brought the Hollywood megastar out, seemingly giving away his WrestleMania 40 title shot.

Fans are upset at this decision, as WWE's biggest babyface was made to play second fiddle to a part-timer. They are not alone in their feelings, as some former superstars have voiced their displeasure as well. Among them is Summer Rae.

The female ex-WWE Superstar, who last appeared at the Royal Rumble in 2022, did not like what happened on SmackDown. Rae tweeted that she wanted to see Roman Reigns face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 instead of The Rock.

She took a shot at The Tribal Chief and The Great One for their part-time schedules in another post, also criticizing WWE for undermining The American Nightmare's 2024 Men's Royal Rumble win.

"Imagine handing over your Wrestlemania match that you beat 29 other ppl for…AFTER a two year build. I’m all for twists & turns but make it make sense! Gosh I hope we are ALL wrong. I hope it all makes sense next Fri in a Rock Roman promo, that is if either of them show up to tv," Summer Rae shared.

Check out Summer Rae's tweet below:

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns will face The Rock at The Show of Shows this year or if Cody Rhodes remains involved in the picture. There might be many twists and turns on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

