"You boo because it's the truth" - The Rock demands WWE fans shut their mouths following controversial SmackDown segment

The Rock left his mark on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown after he sided with The Bloodline. The Great One took to Instagram to send a message to his fans following his blockbuster segment on the show.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline introduced The Rock on SmackDown in the final segment of the show last Friday night. The Great One talked trash and further cemented his heel turn by making various comments about the fans and Cody Rhodes.

It now looks like the legend is one with The Bloodline and will be working alongside the villainous faction heading into WrestleMania 40. Taking to Instagram, he told fans to keep their mouths shut and enjoy the storyline on their screens as he was there to make records.

Check out what he wrote below:

"Breaking attendance records. Cookin’ cities. You boo because it’s the truth. Shut your mouth and enjoy the ride, the Rock’s gonna take your candy as**s on. #Smackdown #ThePeoplesShow #PeoplesChamp @wwe."

You can view his post here:

The Reigns and Rock alliance will surely draw up big numbers for WWE. It could also create new storylines heading into WrestleMania 40 and coming out of it.

Fans think The Rock dropped a major hint on WWE SmackDown

The segment with The Bloodline and The Great One was top-notch in terms of what it aimed to achieve. At the end of it all, The Rock was seen standing tall with Roman Reigns and the others, with one finger raised pointing at the sky.

However, fans noticed that there was something different about the way The Great One was pointing. It sparked an online debate about whether the legend tried to tell the fans something different. Many believe that he could betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes braves the storm at The Show of Shows this year. The Bloodline seems more united than ever, and that could spell trouble for The American Nightmare.

Do you want to see The Great One turn at WWE WrestleMania 40 to help Cody Rhodes win? Sound off in the comments section below.