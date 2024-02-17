Fans are convinced The Rock "already knows the spoiler for WrestleMania" following The Bloodline segment on WWE SmackDown

The Rock appeared on WWE SmackDown to side with The Bloodline on Friday night. A spot from the segment has many fans believing that The Great One already knows the result of WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns appeared with The Bloodline in the final segment of the latest edition of the blue brand. He introduced The Rock to the fans in Utah, who were soon insulted by The Great One.

He ran down the fans in the arena to draw more heat towards his character while becoming a member of The Bloodline. It was a top segment to help WWE build the numbers ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Fans saw all members of the faction stand tall in the ring after the promos, holding one finger up in the air. However, The Rock had a different way of acknowledging The Tribal Chief that has got fans talking.

Many took to Twitter to talk about the L sign raised by The Great One on Friday. They noted that there was something suspicious in Rock’s behavior.

Check out what WWE fans said about The Bloodline’s segment below:

Many fans are convinced that The Rock knows what will go down at WrestleMania 40 later this year.

Some fans felt the Hollywood megastar is bigger than Roman Reigns, and that's why he may not want to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

Others are sure that Roman Reigns is going to get a taste of his own medicine at The Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, the same could be true for Cody Rhodes, as he could take the loss according to fans.

The Great One could turn babyface by helping Cody win the title at WrestleMania 40.

The legend will likely hang around WWE for some time and help the company build WrestleMania 40. He could have a big match at the show, and build another rivalry during the premium live event for a bigger future contest.

WWE had to alter the segment involving The Rock and The Bloodline on SmackDown

The Rock and The Bloodline had an impactful segment on Friday night. WWE fans were entertained by The Great One and The Tribal Chief with some great mic work.

However, according to some sources, WWE reportedly had changed the plan for the segment due to a shortage of time. The original plan was to have the segment run for much longer.

The plan would have seen Paul Heyman put over The Great One in a big way before he came out. However, time constraints forced the creative team to alter the plans for the night.

The segment ended up being impactful nonetheless, and The Rock and Roman Reigns’ appearance on the show along with The Bloodline elevated the mood.

Do you want to see The Great One betray The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

