Inside details about The Rock and Roman Reigns' segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

The Rock returned to his old heel ways on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, donning his classic Versace jacket, shades, and chains around his neck. Sportskeeda Wrestling has received some exclusive details on the segment.

The 51-year-old mocked Cody Rhodes and the fans for being 'crybabies.' He added how his alliance with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline was more powerful than anyone on the main roster.

According to our sources, this segment was supposed to run much longer. The original plan was to have Paul Heyman put over Rock in a big way before he came out. However, due to time constraints, The People's Champion music hit, and as a result, a condensed version was seen on WWE SmackDown.

This week on SmackDown, The Rock fully embraced his heel turn, ridiculing the crowd and Cody Rhodes. After being officially added to the Bloodline, he, Roman Reigns, and the rest of the stable pointed upward in their signature gesture.

