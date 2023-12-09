Current champion sends message to Asuka ahead of WWE SmackDown

Asuka is facing potential threats on multiple fronts even as she prepares for battle during tonight's 2023 Tribute to The Troops edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for tonight's show as the WarGames fallout, and Flair's war with Damage CTRL continues. This will be their first televised singles match since they fought to a No Contest bout due to IYO SKY's interference on the August 11th episode.

While The Empress of Tomorrow seems focused on facing The Queen tonight, she may be distracted by social media shots from Chelsea Green. After Asuka and the Women's Tag Team Champion traded shots on X earlier this week, Green took to her Instagram Stories today, and re-posted a clip from their only singles match, which Asuka won on the February 6th WWE RAW.

The clip showed The Hot Mess attacking The Empress before the match. Green also added a short caption to taunt Asuka.

"CC: @wwe_asuka [face throwing a kiss emoji]," she wrote.

Screenshot of Chelsea Green's Instagram Stories post

The 42-year-old veteran grappler has not responded to the 32-year-old former Knockouts Champion as of this writing.

Tag team to officially reunite on WWE SmackDown?

The recent social media back-and-forths between Asuka and Chelsea Green have led to strong speculation on a new feud for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, currently held by Green and Piper Niven.

While Green has been taunting Asuka, Niven recently took to X to fire a subtle shot at Kairi Sane. Sane recently returned to WWE and joined Damage CTRL, which then led to Asuka joining the stable. The two Japanese wrestlers have previously teamed as The Kabuki Warriors from April 2019 until July 2020, when Sane left the company.

Fans are now speculating on the company doing The Kabuki Warriors vs. Green and Niven for the titles. These four have faced each other in various matches over the years, but never in a standard tag team bout. Asuka defeated the current champions in tag team action on the March 20th RAW, but her partner then was Bianca Belair.

The last standard tag team bout for The Kabuki Warriors came on the taped RAW from July 6th, 2020. They were defeated by then-champions Bayley and Sasha Banks.

What is your prediction for Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair tonight? Do you want to see The Kabuki Warriors feud with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven? Let us know in the comments section below!

