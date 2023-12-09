Potential spoiler: former WWE Champion spotted backstage ahead of SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be a special episode as the company presents the 2023 Tribute to The Troops. This will be the first-ever TTTT to air live on TV.

The idea behind Tribute to The Troops has been credited to JBL. The former WWE Champion then suggested the idea to Vince McMahon, and the rest is history, as the first special was held in 2003 at Camp Victory in Iraq. The concept has changed in various ways over the years, but the company always uses the show to honor members of the United States Armed Forces.

It looks like the creator of WWE Tribute to The Troops may be appearing on tonight's special. A new report from Fightful Select notes that JBL is currently backstage at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

There's no word yet on if JBL will be appearing tonight, but it's possible. The Hall of Famer last appeared on WWE TV during the November 21st NXT episode to announce qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

World Wrestling Entertainment's 2023 Tribute to The Troops will air in the normal SmackDown timeslot tonight. The following line-up has been announced: CM Punk's return to SmackDown, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Randy Orton and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, plus two first-round matches in the United States Championship #1 Contender's Tournament - Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee, and Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross.

Would you like to see JBL on TV more often? What are your predictions for Tribute to The Troops tonight? Sound off in the comments below!

