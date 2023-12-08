Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (December 8, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown marks several exciting singles and tag team matches, long-awaited returns, the start of a title tournament, and a special Tribute to the Troops edition.

The December 8, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. It has a maximum capacity of 14,000 and is the home of the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Several Premium Live Events and weekly shows were hosted in the Amica Mutual Pavilion. It was the home of the 1994 Royal Rumble, 1997 King of the Ring, 1999 Backlash, 2005 Armageddon, 2009, and 2022 Backlash events. The last time the company was in the arena was for the March 16, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Providence, Rhode Island

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $57 up to $330. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets costs $53 up to $230.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Two returns are said to occur tonight. One was already announced, while the other is a rumor. It has been advertised that CM Punk will return to WWE SmackDown this week after almost a decade away. Another star rumored to return is AJ Styles, who has been away from the company since September this year after being taken out by The Bloodline.

The feud between Damage CTRL and the rest of the women's division is unfinished. After the group failed to win at Survivor Series, tensions rose against Bayley. Tonight, Charlotte Flair will go up against Asuka, and it would be interesting if the Japanese star has The Role Model by her side.

Logan Paul's United States Championship Tournament will also kick off tonight. The first two matches will see Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar, the latter having already defeated the former at the Survivor Series. Karrion Kross will also battle Bobby Lashley to determine who will advance.

Finally, Randy Orton will be in action tonight. After The Viper appeared last week on WWE SmackDown, he was attacked by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. However, The Apex Predator received backup from LA Knight. Orton and Knight will pair up against The Bloodline for the upcoming episode.

