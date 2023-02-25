Current champion sends a six-word message to Judgment Day member ahead of their confrontation on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has sent a welcome message to Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley ahead of tonight's edition of the blue brand.

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Royal Rumble by entering at number one and outlasted 29 women to buy herself a ticket to WrestleMania 39.

A few weeks ago, The Judgment Day member announced on WWE RAW that she would face Charlotte Flair at the upcoming WrestleMania Hollywood for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

During the segment, Ripley stated that she has a score to settle with the 14-time women's champion. She referred to their WrestleMania 36 bout, where Ripley lost the NXT Women's Title to The Queen.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, both women will come face-to-face to ignite their feud on the Road to WrestleMania.

However, before their confrontation, the current champion sent a message to Ripley, welcoming The Nightmare to the blue brand.

"Hola. Welcome to La Reinas show. #SmackDown," she wrote.

Check out Flair's tweet below:

Charlotte Flair recently returned, after a lengthy hiatus, to the December 30 edition of SmackDown, where she defeated Ronda Rousey for the title.

It remains to be seen how the story between The Queen and The Nightmare will pan out in the coming weeks.

