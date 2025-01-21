Current champion sends a stern warning to The New Day after their actions on WWE RAW; explains reason behind his anger

The New Day has been put on notice by WWE Superstar and reigning Speed Champion Dragon Lee. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been feuding with Lee's faction, the Latino World Order.

Kingston was in singles action against Rey Mysterio on this week's Monday Night RAW. Mysterio emerged victorious but was ambushed by Woods, who blindsided the Hall of Famer.

On X/Twitter, Lee sent a message to the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions, who eventually got the better of the LWO in their brawl after Mysterio's win over Kingston.

"New Day you crossed the line!" wrote Lee.

Lee was absent from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The 29-year-old superstar wasn't seen coming to Mysterio's aid, as Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro saved their leader.

Big E opened up about his New Day stablemates and their current direction

Big E recently opened up about the current direction of his now-former stablemates, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kingston and Woods abandoned the former WWE Champion on the 10th anniversary of The New Day.

Speaking on a RAW post-show, he said:

"Since my departure, championships haven't really been something that they've held a lot over the last almost three years. They seem very distracted by what's going on, worrying about the people's claims or lack thereof. I'd like to see those guys move towards something. I don't know what this current direction is of whining and complaining, b**ching and moaning. These are not the two men that I stood side by side for the last 10 years. This version of those two, I don't recognize. [...] I thought these would be my brothers for a long time coming. Clearly, we moved in very different directions, but I'm excited or interested to see what they do with their careers because right now, it's just kind of spinning."

On The New Day's 10th anniversary, Big E offered to manage Kingston and Woods, considering there are still doubts regarding his in-ring future. Unfortunately for him, Kingston and Woods rejected the offer.

