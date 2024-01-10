Current champion set to return to WWE TV imminently - Reports

A current WWE champion is set to return to the ring after real-life issues forced him to miss recent shows.

WWE NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee has not wrestled since retaining over Butch during the final standard SmackDown of 2023, which aired on December 22 but was taped the week before. The 28-year-old was forced to stay in Mexico while issues with his work visa were straightened out.

Lee has returned to the United States and is currently scheduled to defend his title in tonight's NXT main event, according to Fightful Select. The show is set to be headlined by a first-time-ever battle of second-generation wrestlers as Lee defends against Lexis King.

The Boy Wonder was scheduled to work NXT New Year's Evil last week, but Carlito replaced him due to visa issues. The match saw the Caribbean Cool, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde defeat Drew Gulak, Myles Borne, and Damon Kemp in six-man action.

In more news for tonight's NXT show, the episode will feature Nikkita Lyons vs. Blair Davenport in the opener. This will be the first-ever singles match between the two.

WWE already has four matches advertised for tonight's NXT: Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin, Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defending the NXT Tag Team Championship against Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, as well as the opening round of the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker vs. Gallus, plus Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

What is your prediction for Lexis King vs. Dragon Lee? How do you feel about WWE booking Lee on SmackDown and NXT? Sound off in the comments below!