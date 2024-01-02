Update on real-life issues of current champion, expected to return on the next WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE might have a very deep roster, but it's always a problem when a current champion isn't available. Dragon Lee recently revealed he'd miss an upcoming show due to visa issues, and we now have an update regarding his WWE status.

The reigning North American Champion was scheduled to compete at NXT New Year's Evil but revealed in a tweet that he wouldn't be at the event and also teased a major replacement.

PWInsider issued an update on Dragon Lee and clarified that, as of this writing, there are "no imminent issues" regarding Dragon Lee's new work visa in the United States.

While his visa has already been approved, Lee could not receive it physically due to the holiday season, meaning he couldn't travel back to the United States.

Mike Johnson reported that the 28-year-old star is expected in the United States soon, and some within WWE hope to see him back on the upcoming episode of SmackDown on Friday. Here's a promising excerpt from PWInsider's report regarding Dragon Lee's immediate future:

"We are told that Lee is expected back in the States relatively soon and could even be back as soon as Friday's Smackdown. It's just a matter of the visa being physically in his hands."

Dragon Lee's statement about his visa issues and forced WWE absence

As announced by WWE, Dragon Lee was initially slated to team up with Latino World Order for a six-man tag team match against No Quarter Catch at NXT New Year's Evil 2024.

Lee, who is drafted to SmackDown but also appears for NXT, took to X/Twitter, confirmed that he won't make it to New Year's Evil, and sounded heartbroken about starting 2024 with a missed match.

The show, however, must go on, and Dragon Lee promised the fans that his teammates would get a proper partner in his place, which should be announced soon.

Here's what Lee wrote while confirming his recent visa-related troubles:

"Feliz año nuevo! Sad news to kick off the year, but due to visa issues I am unable to leave Mexico right now. Por eso, I will miss @WWENXT New Years Evil… But the LWO has a big surprise for the NQCC and the NXT Universe tomorrow night."

Dragon Lee looks to be one of the top prospects for the future, as he's been getting solid reactions on the main roster while also carrying the North American title in NXT. Considering his momentum, his ardent fans would hope that Dragon Lee sorts out his visa issues as soon as possible and is regularly seen on TV.

