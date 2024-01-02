Top champion set to miss WWE show due to real life problems, teases a huge surprise as his replacement

A popular WWE Superstar and current champion has confirmed that he will miss the upcoming NXT New Year's Evil show. The name in question is Dragon Lee.

Lee is the reigning NXT North American Champion. He won the title by defeating Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline and has successfully defended his title against Tyler Bate in his first title defense. On a recent edition of NXT, Lee defeated Charlie Dempsey and Joe Coffey in a triple-threat match.

At New Year's Evil, Lee was set to team up with the Latino World Order for a six-man tag team match against No Quarter Catch Crew (Drew Gulak, Myles Borne, and Damon Kemp).

Taking to Twitter/X, Lee confirmed that he would miss the show due to visa issues. The 28-year-old superstar did tease a huge replacement.

"Feliz año nuevo! Sad news to kick off the year, but due to visa issues I am unable to leave Mexico right now. Por eso, I will miss @WWENXT New Years Evil… But the LWO has a big surprise for the NQCC and the NXT Universe tomorrow night," wrote Lee.

Check out Dragon Lee's tweet:

With Andrade El Idolo reportedly set to return to WWE, there are chances of him replacing Lee at New Year's Evil. The former United States Champion's former ally, Zelina Vega, is a member of the Latino World Order.

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro will represent the LWO at New Year's Evil.

Dragon Lee enjoyed a successful 2023 run on WWE NXT, and the main roster

Dragon Lee had an incredible year as a WWE Superstar. Despite initially coming short of winning the North American Championship, he made a name for himself on NXT.

Shortly afterward, he was called to the main roster and even replaced an injured Carlito at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event to face Santos Escobar. However, Lee ended up losing to Escobar.

Fast forward to NXT Deadline, Lee became the new NXT North American Champion and won his first title in the Stamford-based company.

Who do you think will replace Dragon Lee at New Year's Evil? Sound off in the comments section below.

