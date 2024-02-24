Current champion shares one-word message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is just a few hours away, and several top champions are ready for their respective matches at the premium live event. One of the titleholders has shared a message for fans ahead of the show. The name in question is Asuka.

The Stamford-based promotion will host its first-ever premium live event in Australia since October 2018 on Saturday. The show will likely be headlined by the country's own Rhea Ripley, who is currently the Women's World Champion. She will face Nia Jax for the gold at the show.

Earlier, the company announced a Women's Tag Team Championship match for the event to make the pre-show even better for fans. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell will challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the coveted title.

Asuka, one-half of The Kabuki Warriors and Women's Tag Team Champion, recently took to Twitter to share a message for her fans ahead of the pre-show match:

"Soon #WWEChamber #WWEAustralia," she wrote.

You can view the tweet here:

It must be noted that the pre-show wasn't announced until recently. Fans will likely also see IYO SKY appear on the show as she is an ally of The Kabuki Warriors.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth has shaped up to be a good show

Many fans will see Australian superstars appear in their home country on Saturday. Indi Hartwell, Rhea Ripley, and Grayson Waller are a few of the big names set to feature on the show. Unfortunately, Bronson Reed will miss out on performing in his home country.

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match will feature many former world champions. Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and Logan Paul will battle inside the unforgiving structure to earn a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, the Women's Elimination Chamber Match will see Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez lock horns. The winner will challenge Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax for the World Women's Championship at 'Mania.

Are you excited for Elimination Chamber: Perth? Sound off in the comments section below.