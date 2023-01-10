Current Champion shares they have set a new record in WWE

WWE has a sum total of 14 championships split across three brands - SmackDown, RAW and NXT.

On January 9, 2023, NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance set the record as the longest reigning title holders of the belts, which was introduced by William Regal on the March 10, 2021 episode of NXT.

The two women are promising young talents who have held the tag titles for 160 days and counting. Katana Chance, real name Kacy Cantanzaro, shared a tweet sharing this history-making record.

Kacy Catanzaro @Katana_WWE Woke up today as THE LONGEST REIGNING NXT WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS. Feeling extremely grateful. 🫶🏼 159 days and counting.. Woke up today as THE LONGEST REIGNING NXT WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS. Feeling extremely grateful. 🫶🏼 159 days and counting.. https://t.co/4m5mpCoPPB

William Regal introducing the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in 2021

Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez, then known as Raquel González, won the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Afterwards, they faced then-Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (who's home brand was RAW) on the March 3, 2021 episode of NXT.

After the referee was knocked out during the match, WWE official Adam Pearce sent down a second referee to declare that Kai had submitted to Baszler, although Kai was not the legal woman. This led to a backstage argument between Pearce and NXT General Manager William Regal.

The following week, on the March 10th episode, as to no longer deal with Raw and SmackDown's politics, Regal introduced the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. He then awarded the titles to Kai and González due to winning the Dusty Classic.

WWE reserved the Women's Tag Team Championships solely for the SmackDown and RAW brands after introducing the tag titles exclusive to NXT.

