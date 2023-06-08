Current Champion takes another subtle shot at Roman Reigns' part-time schedule

It's not just the WWE Universe that's been poking fun at Roman Reigns' part-time schedule.

In recent months the fans have grown tired of Roman Reigns' part-time schedule as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. So much so that the company had to create a new world championship on RAW just to fill the void that Reigns' absence has created.

With a new title established on RAW, many fans are embracing Seth "Freakin" Rollins as the true top champion of the company because he defends his title and consistently appears on WWE programming.

A week following Roman Reigns trumpeting his WWE schedule this summer on social media, Rollins recently took to his Twitter account to showcase that he has as many dates this month that Reigns has for the entire summer, tweeting out a very simple message along with it:

"*Three crying laughing emojis*," Seth Rollins said in a tweet.

Seth Rollins' current WWE schedule for the month of June is as follows:

SmackDown: 6/9 in Des Moines, IA

RAW: 6/12 in Wichita, KS

SuperShow: 6/17 in Cincinnati, OH

SuperShow: 6/18 in Charleston, SC

RAW: 6/19 in Cleveland, OH

RAW: 6/26 in Savannah, GA

WWE Live: 6/28 in Liverpool, UK

WWE Live: 6/29 in Sheffield, UK

WWE Live: 6/30 in Newcastle, UK

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear nine more times for WWE in the next three months

While Seth Rollins is scheduled for nine WWE appearances in June, Roman Reigns has only nine appearances planned for the next three months.

Despite the lack of dates, Reigns is referring to the next few months as his "Summer of Greatness," tweeting out:

"Welcome to The Summer of Greatness," Roman Reigns said in a tweet.

Roman Reigns' current WWE schedule for the next three months is as follows:

SmackDown: 6/16 in Lexington, KY

SuperShow: 6/17 in Cincinnati, OH

SmackDown: 6/30 in London, UK

Money in the Bank: 7/1 in London, UK

SmackDown: 7/7 in New York City

SmackDown: 7/21 in Orlando, FL

SuperShow: 7/22 in Mexico City, MX

SmackDown: 7/28 in New Orleans, LA

SummerSlam: 8/5 in Detroit, MI

While it's very likely we won't see The Tribal Chief compete in the ring when he appears on SmackDown, it seems we'll only see him wrestle twice this summer at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. Whereas lucky fans in Cincinnati and Mexico will get to see The Head of the Table compete at the two live events he's currently advertised for.

What do you make of Seth Rollins' tweet? Do you think it's only a matter of time before Rollins' title means more to the WWE Universe than Reigns' does? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

