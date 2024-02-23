Current champion takes a massive shot at Roman Reigns for missing WWE Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns is not scheduled to compete at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth this Saturday, and his old rival Seth Rollins took a shot at him for missing out on the premium live event.

The Tribal Chief's next match will take place at WrestleMania 40, where he will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes for the second time in a row. It has also been speculated that the Head of the Table could team up with The Rock to face The Visionary and The American Nightmare in a tag team match on Night One of The Show of Shows, although that has not been confirmed yet.

During the Elimination Chamber Press Event in Perth, Australia, Seth Rollins shared that he and Cody Rhodes would be guests on The Grayson Waller Effect at the PLE. When a fan mentioned Roman Reigns, The Visionary took a dig at The Tribal Chief for being absent again.

"I'm not fighting tomorrow unless Grayson opens his big mouth but I am on The Grayson Waller Effect. I will not be alone, I will be there with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. [Fan: Tribal Chief!] Yeah he ain't coming, sorry," Seth Rollins said. "Come on, that's kind of his MO, he doesn't show up, you know what I mean? Hey, good news though, I'm here baby! And I got a feeling myself and Cody Rhodes will have a few things to say about Roman Reigns and about The Rock."

It will be interesting to see what Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes share with fans at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

