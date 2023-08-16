Current champion takes shot at Rey Mysterio following WWE US title win

Rey Mysterio's United States Championship win has got people talking, and a certain WWE star has taken notice.

On Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio rolls with The Judgment Day as the NXT North American Champion. The punk kid may hide behind his friends on the red brand, but he has managed to retain his championship against the likes of Sami Zayn and Dragon Lee.

While it has been a little while since the younger Mysterio won the title, Rey only captured gold this past week on the blue brand. Dom shared a story on his Instagram profile of his title win celebration with The Judgment Day, and that of his father's alongside LWO. Check out the screenshot below:

LWO (left) and The Judgment Day (right)

Rey Mysterio and Dom-Dom each have their own respective factions on SmackDown and RAW. Be that as it may, the biggest question is will Santos Escobar remain quiet after losing his title opportunity?

Rey Mysterio has more than one WWE star targeting him

The story between Santos and Rey is one thing, but we cannot forget the legendary luchador ended the 257-day reign of Austin Theory. Theory found great success during this time as champion, as he defeated Hall of Famers and various other top stars.

Elsewhere on the blue brand, Grayson Waller is looking to confront the US Champion. He contended in a match for the right to challenge for the belt a few weeks ago, but the bout was won by Santos Escobar.

Waller shared this on his social media:

"They must be so proud of Rey stealing Santos’ opportunity and championship. Love seeing the veterans take care of the next generation. Can’t wait to ask Rey about this #GWEffect."

Rey Mysterio will be the special guest on the latest edition of The Grayson Waller Effect this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Who do you believe will step up to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in the coming weeks? Sound off in the comments section below.

