Current WWE SmackDown superstar wants to confront Rey Mysterio for "stealing Santos’ opportunity"

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is the new United States Champion. Current SmackDown superstar Grayson Waller wants to confront him for "stealing" Santos Escobar's opportunity.

On last week's WWE SmackDown episode, Escobar was set to face off against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. However, Theory attacked the LWO member backstage, which led to a knee injury.

Despite the discomfort in his knee, Escobar came out for his bout, but Theory attacked him again, leaving Rey Mysterio no choice but to challenge him for the title and take revenge for his LWO teammate. Rey won and added another title to his already long list of championships.

Recently, Grayson Waller took to Twitter and posted a photo of the LWO members with a caption in which he fired shots at Rey Mysterio as he believes the legend took Santos Escobar's shot at the United States Championship.

"They must be so proud of Rey stealing Santos’ opportunity and championship. Love seeing the veterans take care of the next generation. Can’t wait to ask Rey about this #GWEffect," Waller wrote on Twitter.

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio opened up after becoming the new United States Champion

After Rey Mysterio's bout ended with Austin Theory, he went backstage and had an interview with Kayla Braxton in which the Hall of Famer said that he was furious because of Theory's actions. He also said that the WWE United States title belongs to the LWO as a whole.

"Today was a roller coaster ride from the moment I arrived to the moment which is now. I was so angry. And my anger and frustration took over that when I went out and had that match with Austin, I wasn't really thinking about the final consequences, which is this. But my team, LWO, this ain't my title. This is our title, this is the LWO's title. Incredible."

WWE fans believe Santos Escobar will turn heel and go against Rey. Only time will tell if that will happen or not.

