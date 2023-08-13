"I was so angry" - Rey Mysterio  breaks silence after United States Championship win on SmackDown

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio spoke about his United States Championship win this week.

The legendary luchador was forced into a title match against Austin Theory after the champ injured challenger Santos Escobar to the point where he could not compete. WWE official Adam Pearce announced that Theory would defend the title against Rey instead.

Kalya Braxton caught up with the new champion on SmackDown Lowdown. Mysterio mentioned that he was fueled by anger and frustration and wasn't focused on the outcome of the match. He dedicated the win to LWO and claimed that the US title belonged to the whole faction.

"Today was a roller coaster ride from the moment I arrived to the moment which is now. I was so angry. And my anger and frustration took over that when I went out and had that match with Austin, I wasn't really thinking about the final consequences, which is this. But my team, LWO, this ain't my title. This is our title, this is the LWO's title. Incredible." [From 4:26 - 4:54]

You can watch the full interview here:

Rey Mysterio also spoke about Austin Theory

During the same conversation, Rey Mysterio shared some words about the former champ Theory. He mentioned that it was the perfect time to cut Theory's title reign short and win the US Championship for the LWO.

"Oh my God, this is our unity right here. This is what unites us together. When you have guys like Austin Theory, which we all run across at some point in our lifetime, you have to put an end to that. I think tonight was the perfect night to put an end to Austin Theory and here's the result." [From 5:05 - 5:25]

Rey went on to check on Santos Escobar after the interview.

What do you think of Rey Mysterio as the new United States Champion? Let us know in the comment section below.

