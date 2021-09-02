Current Champion targets Bobby Lashley for dream WWE match 

Ilja Dragunov is the reigning WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion, but it appears that the star could have already set his sights on much higher competition on the main roster.

Dragunov was part of a critically acclaimed match against WALTER back at Takeover: 36, where he ended the Austrian's two-year reign as champion.

Not only did Dragunov become the first WWE Superstar to defeat WALTER in singles NXT competition, but he also forced the latter to tap out, which has since pushed him into a new spotlight.

The current NXT UK Champion recently spoke to Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling following his victory and was asked about who he would like to face on the main roster.

"I think Bobby Lashley would be a great competition. This is something that would fit with my will, with my intensity, and this is something I think people would really... would be very interesting to see because this is a thing of power; the obvious power of Bobby Lashley and the power of my will and my endurance," said Dragunov.

Bobby Lashley expected to defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg

Bobby Lashley appears to be stepping into a feud with Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW. That being said, the WWE Champion hasn't completely ended his feud with Goldberg following their collision at SummerSlam.

Lashley's SummerSlam match concluded prematurely and the WWE Champion went on to attack his opponent's son, Gage. Of course, Goldberg then noted that he was going to "kill" Lashley, meaning that the two men could collide again soon.

Goldberg recently noted that he required knee surgery, but rumors suggest that he and Lashley are still expected to collide in Saudi Arabia next month.

As if it wasn’t obvious, source states WWE is planning on the Goldberg vs Lashley rematch to take place in Saudi Arabia in October. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Ilja Dragunov has been making a name for himself in NXT for almost two years and could be a good shout for a call-up in the near future.

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently caught up with SK Wrestling. Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry