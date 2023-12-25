Current Champion teases challenging for another WWE Title

Christmas is around the corner, and WWE Superstars have received time off from the new regime to spend time with their loved ones. Meanwhile, a current champion has teased going after other belts in the promotion.

Earlier this year, Logan Paul won his first championship in the company when he defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Title on WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event. The Maverick is all set to defend his title once again when the eight-man tournament ends and either Santos Escobar or Kevin Owens emerge as the winner.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul was seen enjoying the holiday season with his wife. He posted an image on Instagram with an interesting caption that states that he wants a bigger belt in the promotion.

"All i want for christmas is a bigger belt."

Ironically, the only bigger belts in the promotion are the Undisputed WWE Universal and World Heavyweight Championship. The Maverick has feuded and lost against both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Logan Paul fires shots at former WWE Universal Champion

After winning the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Logan Paul has made a handful of appearances on Friday Night SmackDown. He has crossed fifty days as champion without even defending the title once.

A tournament was announced, which is currently underway, and the finals will take place on the first edition of Friday Night SmackDown in 2024. Kevin Owens is set to face Santos Escobar to become the new number-one contender for the United States Championship.

Meanwhile, The Maverick has been cutting promos on the challengers during the tournament. Recently, he fired shots at former Universal Champion Kevin Owens and said:

"You look like if Reddit was a person."

It looks like The Prizefighter is determined to win the tournament and possibly face The Maverick for the championship at Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event.

