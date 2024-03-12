Current champion teases challenging The Judgment Day for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 40 after a historic announcement

On Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis confirmed a huge tag team championship match involving The Judgment Day. Baron Corbin teased the possibility of challenging for the titles.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are in their second reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They successfully defended the title against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate at the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. Taking to Twitter/X, one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Baron Corbin, teased the possibility of challenging The Judgment Day on behalf of The Wolf Dogs.

Since returning to NXT, Corbin has completely turned his career around. He is currently in his first reign as the NXT Tag Team Champion with Bron Breakker. The duo defeated Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, collectively known as The Family, to win the titles. Breakker was also recently called up to the main roster, signing with SmackDown. He is unbeaten since moving up to the blue brand.

At WrestleMania 40, Balor and Priest will defend their titles in a Six-Pack Ladder match. It remains to be seen which teams qualify for the match and challenge The Judgment Day.

Which one tag team do you think should be involved in the six-pack challenge at WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

