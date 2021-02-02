Current Champion teases title match against Christian

Big E took to Twitter following Christian's Royal Rumble appearance and teased an Intercontinental title match with the WWE legend.

Christian surprised the WWE Universe last night by making an appearance in the Royal Rumble match. He looked in incredible shape and had a strong showing in the match before being eliminated by Seth Rollins.

Big E has now posted a tweet featuring a picture from way back in 2014. The former New Day member can be seen offering a handshake to Christian.

Big E and Christian have some unfinished business

Back in 2014, Christian defeated Alberto Del Rio, Dolph Ziggler, and Sheamus in a Fatal Four-Way match to become the #1 contender for Big E's Intercontinental title. Big E sat at ringside and approached Christian, following his big win. He offered Christian a handshake, but the WWE veteran refused it.

The duo was set to compete on the upcoming edition of WWE Main Event, but Christian's concussion issues made sure that he wouldn't wrestle another match anytime soon. Interestingly, Big E chose to post the picture from that night, possibly reminding fans that the veteran has yet to get his Intercontinental title match.

Last night, following his Royal Rumble appearance, Christian teased that he could have one last match in WWE. Interestingly, Big E is currently holding the Intercontinental title on WWE SmackDown.

Christian also talked about his Royal Rumble appearance in his backstage interview:

“It was surreal [to be in the ring after 7 years] to be honest with you. I didn’t know what to expect. You know its funny, everybody has a plan until you get hit. And that’s exactly what happened to me. I got hit once and I was like, ‘ok, its on.’ This is what I was born to do, so I felt like I was home.”

If WWE gives the fans a Christian vs. Big E showdown, it will bring this angle to a full circle, as Captain Charisma is still owed an Intercontinental title match. Do you want to see Christian compete for the Intercontinental title in one last match? Would you like to see him defeat Big E and have a short-lived run with the belt before finally calling it quits? Sound off in the comment section!