Current champion wants to beat the "living cr*p" out of Rey Mysterio for a unique WWE reality show (Exclusive)

WWE star Rhea Ripley has an excellent idea for a reality show featuring herself, Dominik Mysterio, and Rey Mysterio.

Rhea and Dominik have been one of the major highlights of WWE over the last couple of years. Ever since the latter embraced the dark side and joined The Judgment Day, he has been a menace to his father, assaulting him and the family.

Rhea Ripley spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily May on the red carpet for the new reality series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. She talked about her vision for her very own reality show.

The Women's World Champion felt that she and Dom would show up and beat Rey Mysterio; fans would love watching that.

"It would probably just be every episode of me and Dom rocking up to Rey's house just to beat the living c**p out of him, to be completely honest. It'd be amazing... I'll watch it. I love it. Get that deadbeat dad," said Ripley. [From 3:23 onwards]

You can watch the full interview here:

Rhea Ripley is happy for the stars of Love & WWE

During the same conversation, Rhea said she was glad for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

She mentioned that the new show would peel back the curtains and show fans how wrestling stars are in real life:

"It's amazing. It brings us to what we do and it brings us to two amazing people at the same time. I'm so extremely happy for Bianca and Tez because I've seen how hard they work and they went non-stop for like a year and a half, two years. Bianca barely had any days off. I'm not even joking, she rarely had five in the whole year. I'm very excited for them and I'm excited to watch it," Rhea said.

Expand Tweet

The champ mentioned that Bianca and Ford were two of the hardest workers in the company, and she was happy they now have the opportunity to star in their reality show.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

New episodes of Love & WWE will premiere on February 2 on Hulu.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling:

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.