"I didn’t come here to be mediocre" - Current champion wants to face John Cena in WWE

SmackDown Superstar Gunther wants a match against John Cena and other notable stars in WWE.

The Ring General is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and one of the most dominant stars on the blue brand. He was the leader of the Imperium faction during his run in NXT and NXT UK, which included Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and former WWE star Alexander Wolfe.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Gunther stated that he wants to restore the prestige of the Intercontinental Title, and he wants to share the ring with the best that the business has to offer.

“I am going to give this title the prestige it needs and make it the greatest prize in wrestling. I would like to wrestle John Cena and anyone else who is considered elite. I didn’t come here to be mediocre. I came here to be in the ring with the best. I’m just getting started. I’m very excited for this journey," he said.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discusses his physical transformation on the main roster

The Ring General is in incredible shape right now and looks quite different from when he was known as Walter. He underwent a drastic change in his appearance after losing a few pounds upon arriving on the main roster.

Looking back at this physical transformation, Gunther said the following during the same Sports Illustrated interview:

“So the change from Walter to Gunther, it’s part of the process in this business. Look at wrestlers who made it to the top, they almost all went through some changes. I’m confident in what I do in the ring, and I kind of expected the name change," he said. "There’s no reason for uproar. Gunther gives the same vibes that Walter did. When I walk to the ring, there is a certain atmosphere. That’s what I represent. It’s still me.”

Gunther is currently involved in a program with Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown. There's a chance we could see the two stars collide for the coveted title at Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

