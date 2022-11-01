AJ Styles has long been the measuring stick of professional wrestling, and up-and-coming WWE star Wes Lee seemingly wants to test his skills against the veteran.

Like many other performers today, Lee grew up idolizing the former WWE Champion. He is currently a part of the NXT roster, while Styles is making waves on RAW alongside Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

On a recent episode of the Getting Over podcast, the current NXT North American Champion was asked about his dream opponent. In response, Wes Lee noted:

"There’s some selfish ones, like I am a huge fan of AJ Styles. He has been pivotal to the growth of my career from afar. I’ve had the opportunity to meet him a couple of times, and when they say not to meet your idols because they will let you down, that is a lie. Every single one of my idols has lived up to and or exceeded my expectations." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

In a career spanning nearly 25 years, Styles has done it all. He is among the few stars to secure world championships in WWE, IMPACT, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

What will AJ Styles do after wrestling?

Starting his career in 1998, The Phenomenal One has very little left to achieve as a professional wrestler. Despite still being in great shape, the 45-year-old may soon start thinking about his post-wrestling life.

Styles was recently a guest on Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie. During the show, he pondered what life may be like when he officially hangs up his boots.

"Who’s to know what that is? [Styles said about life after wrestling] And how we’ll deal with it. Being on the road as much as we are and then we’re at home, then what? What do you do? Do you have a hobby that you do that can, I don’t know, can take up — I don’t know." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

AJ Styles recently reunited with his teammates from Japan, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to reform The O.C. The trio is set to take on The Judgment Day this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

