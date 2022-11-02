Since Triple H took over as head of creative, he has made a lot of changes, and one alteration WWE star Dana Brooke would like to see him do is to bring back the all-women's Premium Live Event: Evolution.

In October 2018, WWE capitalized on the sudden rise of its women's division by showcasing the first ever Premium Live Event, where every single match had women involved in them. From matches like Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey to Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match, the show was a palpable hit.

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke stated that she is hopeful that the company will bring back a show similar to Evolution at some point in the future.

"It might not be Evolution, but it might be something like it. Triple H has always believed in women and had their back. He's always been promoting and pushing women. Women have always, for the last decade or so, have been pushing the bar and really stepping up and in those Crown Jewel pay-per-views [as well], we've been making history. So I definitely feel as though it's something that we will see again soon." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Whilst Evolution has not returned since its first show, following on from the event, many stars such as Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks have main-evented WrestleMania.

Triple H is reportedly set to axe long-standing WWE Premium Live Event

The Game has looked to make his stamp on the company since assuming power as head of creative. One of his plans is the reported change to WWE's Premium Live Event calendar.

According to a recent report from Give Me Sport, Triple H will be looking to remove the Hell in A Cell show, as the match has slowly begun to lose its mystique and grandeur.

"The show itself, I think is completely dead. That match, from what I understand means a lot to Hunter, just think of the classics that he's had in there. Roman Reigns & Jey (Uso) so they've been feuding for six weeks, they got to be there now because the calendar says so... That's not going to happen anymore."

Triple H's current creative focus is solely aimed towards this Saturday's show, Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal title against Logan Paul.

